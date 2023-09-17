Oscar Gloukh: Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool engaged in three-way transfer battle for Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid

- Three-way race of Oscar Gloukh
- Joined RB Salzburg in January
- Scored against Romania in Euro qualifiers
WHAT HAPPENED? Gloukh, who joined Red Bull Salzburg from Maccabi Tel Aviv in January 2023 for €7million (£6m/$7.4m), was reportedly scouted by the three Premier League giants during the recent Euro 2024 qualifiers. The 19-year-old scored the equaliser against Romania which kept his team in the race to qualify for the finals from Group I.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The attacking midfielder has played 24 matches for the Austrian club thus far and has scored three goals. During the January transfer window, Barcelona had shown interest in the player although by the time they approached the Israeli club, Salzburg had agreed on a deal to sign the player.
WHAT NEXT? Gloukh can be next seen in action in the Champions League on Wednesday when his club face Benfica in the group stages.