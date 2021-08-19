Onyekuru makes Olympiacos debut in Europa League win over Slovan Bratislava

The Super Eagles winger came off the bench to play in front home fans for the first time at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskak

Henry Onyekuru made his Olympiacos debut in their 3-0 Uefa Europa League victory over Slovan Bratislava on Thursday.

Onyekuru replaced Mathieu Valbuena in the 74th minute for his maiden competitive in Greece and the commanding win helped the Greek giants put one foot in the Europa League group stage.

Prior to his introduction, Guinea's Aguibou Camara and Senegal's Pape Cisse gave the hosts a two-goal lead with efforts in the 37th and 52nd minutes respectively.

Slovan Bratislava had two Nigerian players on parade with Ezekiel Henty and Rabiu Ibrahim replacing each other in the 67th minute.

Onyekuru will hope to earn more playing minutes in the Europa Legue play-offs return fixture next Thursday before they open their 2020-21 Super League season against Lamia on August 27.

The 24-year-old joined the Legends on a four-year contract in July after ending his two-year stay at Monaco.

Elsewhere in Glasgow, Nigeria defender Leon Balogun was an unused substitute as Joe Aribo guided Rangers to a 1-0 win over Alashkert.

After 67 minutes of a goalless affair, Alfredo Morelos scored the only goal that separated both teams at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday.

Aribo saw 81 minutes of action before Scott Arfield replaced him, however, Zambia's Fashion Sakala was not even listed for the encounter.

At the Randers Stadium, Egypt forward Mostafa Mohamed provided an assist for Kerem Akturkoglu to score Galatasaray's opening goal in an encounter that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Later in the second-half, Frederik Lauenborg ensured Randers avoided defeat at home with his 54th-minute goal.

Former Manchester United youngster Tosin Kehinde came on as a 64th-minute substitute for Randers while Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli, Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed and DR Congo's Christian Luyindama were in action for Galatasaray as Senegal's Mbaye Diagne watched on from the bench.

Diagne who scored the Lions' first goal in the 2021-22 Turkish Super Lig on Monday, will be expected to return to action in a league match against Hatayspor on August 23.