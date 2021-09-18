Onyeka helps 10-man Brentford beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Nigeria midfielder played a role as the Bees grabbed their second league win of the season

Frank Onyeka came off the bench as 10-man Brentford stunned Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's Premier League match.

The 23-year-old replaced Sergi Canos in the 68th minute, four minutes after Shandon Baptiste was given his marching orders after his second yellow card.

The outing was Onyeka's third Premier League appearance of the season following his permanent switch from Midtjylland in August

Before Baptiste's expulsion, Brentford secured maximum points with their two first-half goals.

Ivan Toney opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 28th minute and Brian Mbeumo scored the second goal, six minutes later.

Another African star who was in action at the Molineux Stadium was Morocco's Romain Saiss, who played the first 45 minutes for Wolves while Ivory Coast's Willy Boly was an unused substitute.

The result brought the Bees back to winning ways after they suffered a 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday.

Onyeka's introduction strengthened Brentford's midfield despite the numerical disadvantage as he managed just one clearance and one shot in 23 minutes of action.

They are now ninth on the Premier League table with eight points after five matches while Wolves are 14th with three points.

Next up for Brentford is a League Cup outing against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday before they host Liverpool for a Premier League fixture on September 25.

Earlier on Saturday, manager Thomas Frank relished his brief experience in the Premier League and he disclosed his desire to help the 2021 Championship play-offs winners retain their top-flight status.

"It feels good to be here to be fair. We would like to hang around here for a while. It is pleasing that we’ve performed well four games into this season but it is only four games," Frank told the club's website.

"We need to constantly perform at this level. We are hungry and have unbelievable determination to show that we belong here. We need to show that hunger and determination for a long time and we need to work on that every single day.

"I try to speak as much as possible about being brave and taking the ball forward. We have the balance because we don’t try and just defend the box, we try to be as high as possible and win the ball to give us opportunities.

"In the established play we need to find a bit more quality on the ball to be bigger threats in behind."