Onuachu scores as Genk triumph over Sakala’s 10-man Oostende

The Nigeria international notched his 10th goal of the season to inspire his side to a comeback win away at Versluys Arena

Paul Onuachu delivered a fine performance in front of goal as defeated Oostende 4-2 in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 25-year-old was afforded his 17th start of the season and made a key impact to inspire his side back to winning ways away at Versluys Arena after losing to last weekend.

Zambia international Fashion Sakala opened the scoring for Oostende in the 43rd minute but shortly before the half-time break, they were reduced to 10 men after Louis Verstraete received a red card.

The one-man short dealt a blow to their chances of maintaining the lead as Onuachu brought his side back into contention three minutes into the second half from the penalty spot.

Goals from Theo Bongonda, Junya Ito, Mats Moller Daehli then ensured Genk claimed their 13th win of the season, despite a 76th-minute effort from Francois Marquet.

Onuachu featured for the duration of the game along with Sakala while ’s Joseph Akpala, who ended with the losing side played for 27 minutes.

The result moved the Blue and White to seventh in the league table after gathering 44 points from 29 games.

Genk will hope to build on this impressive showing in their next match against Mechelen on March 15.