'One of us bites and the other kicks!' - Atletico Madrid striker Costa welcomes hard-nosed Suarez partnership

Neither player has been a stranger to controversy during their career, and the Spaniard believes that makes them the perfect match

striker Diego Costa has welcomed the arrival of Luis Suarez, joking he and the Uruguayan form the perfect strike partnership because “one of us bites and the other kicks.”

Suarez signed a two-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday after it was made clear he had no future at Barcelona.

The Uruguayan gave an early indication that Barca may live to regret that decision with a sparkling debut performance as a substitute in the 6-1 win against Granada on Sunday.

More teams

Suarez came off the bench after 65 minutes with Atletico already 3-0 up, but it took just two minutes for him to claim his first assist, with his first-time pass setting up Marcos Llorente to score.

The former striker then got on the scoresheet himself with a far-post header on 85 minutes.

Jorge Molina pulled one back for Granada before Suarez doubled his tally and wrapped up a thumping 6-1 win with a stoppage-time strike.

Costa, who opened the scoring after nine minutes, has welcomed the arrival of his new strike partner, jokingly referring to the multiple incidents in which Suarez has been accused of biting an opponent.

“I like Luis Suarez. It's really good, one of us bites and the other kicks,” Costa told reporters after the game.

“I don't know why Barca let him leave, but it's up to them.

“He has a warrior spirit to win titles, hopefully we can give that to the fans.”

Costa also said the arrival of Suarez gives the team strength in depth, something he believes is vital if the Rojiblancos are to compete for silverware this season.

"The truth is that the seasons where we won titles we always had great players like [David] Villa, Adrian [Lopez], and Raul Garcia," he added.

“Three important players came out and another three came in who could play in any team. There is fair competition. You have to compete.”

Article continues below

When asked about his own future, Costa revealed he would be willing to leave should the club want to move him, though he remains fully committed for as long as he is wanted.

"I made it clear to the club that I would do what they wanted,” he said. “If they wanted to sell me, go ahead. If there was an option to terminate my contract, I would take it. If they wanted me to stay, also great.

“I spoke clearly with them and if I have to, I will continue fighting and if I can continue and I'm lucky with injuries, keep pushing."