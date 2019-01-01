Onana, Ziyech & Mazraoui win Dutch Super Cup with Ajax

The African stars helped Erik Ten Hag's side begin their 2019-20 campaign on a winning note at the Johan Cruyff Arena

goalkeeper Andre Onana, as well as duo Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui, helped win the Dutch Super Cup on Saturday.

Ajax defeated rivals 2-0 courtesy of an early strike from Kasper Dolberg and a 53rd-minute goal from Daley Blind.

The trio returned to club duty early following their countries' exits in the Round of 16 of the 2019 .

Onana was involved in the entire 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet while Ziyech was introduced as a substitute for Quincy Promes in the 59th minute.

Mazraoui was an unused substitute for the duration.

Ajax will begin their 2019-20 Eredivisie campaign with a visit to Vitesse on August 3.