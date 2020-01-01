Andre Onana and Lassina Traore help Ajax go top of Eredivisie after victory over Heracles

The Cameroon goalkeeper and the Burkina Faso international delivered fine performances to help the Sons of the Gods clinch their eighth win

Andre Onana was at his best in goal while Lassina Traore found the back of the net as climbed to the top of the Eredivisie table following their 5-0 demolition of Heracles on Sunday.

The goalkeeper was handed his ninth start of the season and delivered solid displays to ensure his side kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive game, after a similar showing against Utrecht last time out.

Traore, meanwhile, continued with his sparkling performances on his return from international duty with Burkina Faso.

The centre-forward bagged a brace to help his side secure a victory over Malawi in an qualifying game.

Traore was afforded his fifth start for the Sons of the Gods and replicated his goalscoring performances for Erik ten Hag’s men.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute, firing home from close range after a deflected cross into the box from David Neres.

Neres scored a goal of his own in the 29th minute to double the Sons of the Gods’ lead and Zakaria Labyad made it three seven minutes later.

Dusan Tadic then registered his name on the scoresheet moments before the hour mark before Labyad completed his brace to seal the victory.

Onana featured for the duration of the game while Traore was replaced in the 70th minute by Klaas Jan Huntelaar

With the victory, the Johan Cruyff Arena outfit climbed to the top of the league table after securing 24 points from nine games.

Traore has now scored six goals in nine league appearances this season and will hope to continue his scintillating form along with Onana in their next game against Midtjylland in the on Wednesday.