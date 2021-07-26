Olympics Football: Sobhi reveals why Egypt lost to Argentina

The former Huddersfield Town forward has disclosed why the Pharaohs failed to scale the South Americans’ hurdle on Sunday

Ramadan Sobhi has revealed why Egypt lost to Argentina in Sunday’s Tokyo 2020 men’s Olympics encounter.

Having settled for a 0-0 draw with Spain in their first match, the Pharaohs were hoping to record their first win against the South Americans.

However, Shawky Gharib’s team bowed 1-0 with Facundo Medina’s 52nd-minute strike deciding the keenly contested fixture at the Sapporo Dome.

Although La Albicelestes dominated ball possession, the North Africans were not short of chances, albeit, they failed to make it count.

In his post-match assessment, the former Stoke City and Huddersfield Town forward blamed his teammates’ profligacy for the result. Even at that, he claimed all hope is not lost.

"I know Egyptian fans expected more from us, but the journey is not over yet,” Sobhi told media per Kingfut.

“We have not lost hope and everyone knows that this generation of players will never do.

"We did our best but we couldn’t come out victorious. We were better and we had multiple chances but sadly we couldn’t convert them into goals.

"Our next game is against Australia; we will study them, and we will prepare for the match. We will give everything we got to qualify to the quarter-finals.

"As players, of course, we are all sad right now, but the only thing we can do is to focus on our next game to make up for today’s loss. I promise that we will do everything to make Egyptians proud."

In the same vein, captain Ahmed Hegazi expressed his discontent with the result claiming Egypt played better.

“We are very sad about the result because today’s performance was better than the first match,” he said.

“We tried to equalise after having conceded the goal, and in the second half, we were the better side.

“We had to take advantage of the chances we had in the first half.

“Even in the second half, we had chances, but they took advantage of the only chance they got. The result is completely unsatisfactory.”

Should Egypt defeat Australia in their final game on Wednesday at the Miyagi Stadium, they stand a chance to scale through.