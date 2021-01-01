Olunga’s transfer to Al Duhail SC could set him up for life - Williamson

The Scottish tactician insists he would have loved to see the ex-K’Ogalo star play in England but it will not be the case, at least for now

Ex- coach Bobby Williamson says the decision taken by Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga to opt for instead of Europe could set him up for a good life.

The 26-year-old striker left Kashiwa Reysol of after two seasons in the country to sign for Al Duhail SC of , and was handed his debut on Tuesday as his team lost 3-1 against Al Sadd.

The news of Olunga moving to Qatar came to light two weeks ago when a source close to the player confirmed to Goal he was already negotiating with Duhail.

A week later, reports emerged in Japan that Kashiwa Reysol had already accepted a transfer fee of seven million Euros (approximately Ksh890m) from the Qatari club for the services of the former striker.

After making his debut on Tuesday, it was a clear indicator the striker had opted against a move to Europe and his former coach at national team level has no problem with the transfer as long as it does not affect his availability for international matches.

“People don’t know what he was offered, football is a short career if he went to Europe and picked up a career-threatening injury he could be finished,” Williamson told Goal on Wednesday when asked whether Olunga had made the right decision to move to the Qatar Stars League.

“We don’t know if he has been offered anything in Europe, most top players who go to Qatar are usually near the end of their careers and are millionaires anyway, I don’t know how much Michael [Olunga] will be paid?

“It is none of my business but I’m sure he will be pretty wealthy if he’s not already, the team in Qatar have put their money where their mouth is, and his club have accepted.

“He should go because it could set him up for life.”

Williamson has further said he would have loved to see the former Thika United, , and Gor Mahia striker play in the Premier League because he could have been a success there.

“We all would have liked to see how he would do in the English Premier League,” Williamson continued. “Personally I know he would have been a success but that option doesn’t seem to be open.

“I wish him all the best wherever he goes as long he’s assured he can make international matches when Kenya needs him.”

On his debut, Olunga played for 65 minutes and was a threat to Al Sadd’s defenders, his best chance to open the goal account coming in the 20th minute when his glancing header went just wide.