Substitute Olunga scores five as Al Duhail obliterate Al Sailiya

The 27-year-old centre-forward fired his side to a big win in the second half despite starting from the bench

Kenya international Michael Olunga stagd a remarkable comeback as he scored five second-half goals for Al Duhail SC as they obliterated Al Sailiya 5-0 in a Qatar Stars League encounter on Sunday at Khalifa international stadium.

Olunga had missed the previous three games due to an injury, but his introduction in the second half for Abdulrahman Fahmi changed the game dramatically in favour of the hosts.

The former Kashiwa Reysol striker found the back of the net in the 56th minute as Almoez Ali provided the assist.

The 2020 J1 League most valuable player then added the second two minutes after the hour mark, with Ferjani Sassi providing the assist this time around.

In the 68th minute, Olunga struck once again to register a hat-trick with an assist from Alaa Eldin. It took the former Thika United striker almost 10 minutes to find the fourth goal as his 79th-minute strike stretched the lead too far from Al Sailiya's reach.

In the 85th minute, the former Gor Mahia and Tusker striker scored his final goal to ensure Al Duhail - a club he joined in 2021 after remarkable achievements with Kashiwa Reysol in Japan's top-tier - rounded off their triumph with a convincing home victory.

His return should be a boost for Kenya, who could have missed him in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali in October. As he will be shifting focus on international games, eyes will be keen to see whether the new coach, Engin Firat, will retain him as the captain.

Article continues below

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee - who led Kenya in Group E's two opening qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda - had appointed Olunga as the Harambee Stars' skipper after dropping Victor Wanyama from the national set-up.

Kenya will be looking for a first win when they will entertain the West Africans as they managed to draw 0-0 and 1-1 against the Cranes and Amavubi respectively. In fact, Olunga scored the goal against Rwanda in Kigali that handed Kenya a second point in their pool.