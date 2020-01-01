Olunga and Kashiwa Reysol’s J-League Cup tie against Tokyo FC postponed

The development came after three positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed forcing the Kenya international and teammates to go on self-isolation

international Michael Olunga and Kashiwa Reysol colleagues will not be in action on November 7 as the J-League Cup tie against Tokyo FC has been postponed.

The tie has been pushed to a date that is yet to be made public after three members of the Kashiwa Reysol side tested positive for the coronavirus. Olunga’s coach Nelsinho Baptista is the only person who is confirmed to have contracted the novel virus whereas the identities of the other team members have not been confirmed.

The positive tests at Olunga’s camp were announced on Tuesday and consequently, a J-1 League encounter between them and Vegalta Sendai had to be rescheduled.

More teams

After 26 matches, Olunga’s side sits ninth on the table with 41 points while the former striker is leading in the Golden Boot race with 23 goals.

The coronavirus infections at Kashiwa Reysol came at a time Kenya were eagerly waiting to have Olunga at the national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros.

Due to travel restrictions, Olunga was not part of the Kenya team that faced Zambia on October 9 in a friendly tie at Nyayo Stadium which the hosts won 2-1.

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee – in his first provisional squad since his appointment – called up five strikers and Olunga’s probable absence will mean he will have to look upon the other four.

Gor Mahia’s Benson Omala, Masoud Juma of JS Kabylie, John Avire of Tanta FC and ’ Oscar Wamalwa are the other forwards summoned.

The Comoros qualifiers - set for November 11 and 15 - offers Kenya a chance to fight for a first group win since they drew 1-1 against both and Togo in the first two games.

Harambee Stars are in the hunt for back-to-back Afcon qualifiers since they took part in the 2019 edition but were eliminated in the group stages.

In a recent interview, former Harambee Stars defender James Situma explained how Olunga’s presence with the national team would be important given his current goalscoring form.

Article continues below

“He has been scoring for the national team and he is currently doing a good job for the club,” Situma told Goal. “So, I believe when he turns out for the national team again, his form will not be affected by the coaching changes.

“It is an advantage for the national team that he is in good form because it will be very easy to transfer the form to the national side.”

But the ongoings at the Japanese club might be a blow to Situma and the majority of the supporters’ expectations.