Ollie Palmer secured 10-man Wrexham a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crawley Town in League Two on Saturday.

Wrexham hold on for 1-0 win

Palmer scores first-half winner

Cannon sent off in second half

TELL ME MORE: The Welsh side climbed back into the play-off places with a battling victory at Broadfield Stadium. After an even opening, where Crawley's Ronan Darcy and Wrexham's Elliot Lee went close, big striker Palmer put Phil Parkinson's men ahead in the 13th minute with an improvised flick on the volley from James McClean's pinpoint cross. Mere seconds later, Danilo Orsi hit the crossbar as the hosts had the lion's share of chances and possession. That only increased when Andy Cannon was shown a red card following a late challenge on Adam Campbell in the 66th minute. But try as they might, Crawley could not find a way through goalkeeper and Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo. Conversely, his opposite number Corey Addai made a number of good stops to deny Palmer and captain Paul Mullin - who took the armband from the rested Ben Tozer. This defiant defensive display, where they had just 33% possession and 10 shots to Crawley's 25, was their second straight clean sheet after a goalless draw in midweek away to Mansfield Town.

THE MVP: Ollie Palmer scored only his second goal of the season with the winner at Crawley that helped Wrexham rise to seventh in League Two. The Welsh side have managed to share the goals around the team this term, with 24 goals in 12 matches, but having the 6ft 5in striker Palmer back in the goals is a big boost.

THE BIG LOSER: Andy Cannon made a difficult task even harder with his bad challenge against Crawley. They were already under the cosh but that doubled when he was sent off in the second half.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are back in action on Tuesday against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐