Solskjaer admits uncertainty over Manchester United's transfer budget

The Red Devils are hoping to be active in the transfer window but their manager does not know what his budget will be

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he does not know how much money he will be given to spend in the summer transfer window.

The manager had previously said the club would look to ‘exploit’ the transfer market and there was hope they could bring in a couple of targets at least.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward explained it would not be ‘business as usual’ this summer due to the impact of Covid-19 and while the club still expects to be active Solskjaer said he does not know what a post pandemic budget will look like.

“I think the pandemic has hit everyone really hard. I still think we need to wait and see how things are panning out to know the real effects of the pandemic, to know what kind of financial state we are in. You see some teams invest, some teams don’t. We’ll have to take a big look at things ourselves to see how hard we’ve been hit,” Solskjaer said.

“I know the club has announced a few numbers before. It’s not for me to say here now we are going to have X amount because I don’t really know.

“I don’t really know how hard we have been hit. We are a financially strong club, but we are also probably being hit more than anybody else. Let’s see how quickly we can get our fans back into the stadium and of course the league position is going to be important for us this season.

"If we can get a trophy, the or the . The Europa League will also qualify us for the , there’s still a lot of uncertainty and these three or four months, every businessman in the world, every footballer in the world, I think everyone is still unsure what the effect will be.”

One player’s future who remains up in the air is Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been open to a move away from Old Trafford for a while but the financial impact of the pandemic could see the midfielder staying for at least another season and Solskjaer wants to keep the international in his squad.

“Yes we are looking to keep Paul here and we are looking to keep the best players here anyway,” he said.

Pogba started with Bruno Fernandes for the first time in the 3-0 win against Sheffield United on Wednesday and Solskjaer spoke about how he plans to continue to fit the pair in the same side.

“I am certain that they can play well together yes because they have proven both in training in the games when they play together that it's exciting,” Solskjaer said about the duo.

“There will be rotations and times when Paul will play up with Bruno sometimes deeper. Sometimes he will play in a diamond. Of course it has been encouraging to see them together but its also encouraging to see how Nemanja [Matic], Scott [McTominay] and Fred are making it difficult for me to leave them out which is good for me as a coach.

“You want to give Paul the chance to get 100 percent fit and back to his best. He has been out for so long but I think it says everything about the quality of the boy in his performances.”