Oldham fans stage pitch invasion as former Premier League side brace for non-league football

Irate fans of Oldham Athletic showed their anger with a late pitch invasion as the Latics stuttered towards a defeat that will seal their historic relegation to the National League.

The club were trailing 2-1 to Salford City when the match was abandoned in the 79th minute, a result that would end their chances of escaping the drop in League Two with two games still to play of the 2021-22 season.

One of the founder members of the Premier League in 1992-93, Oldham will become the first team to have played in the division to fall into the non-league game should their relegation be confirmed.

Watch Oldham fans rage as relegation looms

Oldham Athletic fans have invaded the pitch - with the club on the verge of relegation from the EFL. Supporters are demanding the owners sell the club. The players have now left the pitch. pic.twitter.com/KN7ntlonh3 — BBC Radio Manchester (@BBCRadioManc) April 23, 2022

Oldham fans have taken over the pitch to protest the ownership of their club as they face relegation to the National League pic.twitter.com/j4wS6qrcXx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 23, 2022

From Premier League to National League

While the club must now wait for official confirmation from the English Football League to find out their fate following Saturday's suspension, relegation will cap a slow but steady fall from the top of English football over the past three decades.

Oldham gained promotion to Division One for the first time in 68 years in time for the final season under the old English league system in 1991-92, and remained in the top flight for the start of the Premier League the following year.

The Latics' finest hour came in the 1993-94 FA Cup, where only a last-minute Mark Hughes equaliser prevented them from toppling Manchester United in the semi-final and reaching the decider at Wembley.

Article continues below

In the Premier League, however, they had battled relegation, and went down to Division One in the same campaign as their FA Cup heroics to begin a long story of decline.

Further demotion to Division Two followed in 1996-97, and in 2017-18 Oldham went down to fourth-tier League Two, a level they had last played back at the start of the 1970s.

Further reading