‘Oh no’ – Piers Morgan aims sarcastic dig at old foe Megan Rapinoe following shock USWNT defeat at 2023 Women’s World Cup

Piers Morgan has reignited his old feud with Megan Rapinoe, aiming a sarcastic dig in her direction following a shock World Cup defeat for the USWNT.

Americans crash out against Sweden

Suffered penalty shootout heartache

Legendary forward's last international game

WHAT HAPPENED? The defending champions, who have emerged victorious in the last two stagings of FIFA’s flagship event, crashed out at the last-16 stage in Australia and New Zealand after fluffing their lines in a penalty shootout with Sweden. Rapinoe, who stepped off the bench in an entertaining 0-0 draw, missed her spot-kick as she failed to even trouble the goalkeeper. Outspoken British television host Morgan, who was watching on from afar, took great delight in seeing the 38-year-old’s glittering international career end on a low note.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morgan said “oh no” on Twitter in response to a post pointing out that Rapinoe’s latest World Cup campaign had ended in “heartbreak”. He previously criticised the USWNT legend after seeing her deliver an iconic goal celebration at the 2019 event – as part of her vocal battle for social justice and equal pay in the women’s game. Morgan said at the time: “Ms Rapinoe sure does love herself. Can’t wait to see our Lionesses dent that stupendous ego.” He later said after seeing Rapinoe claim that the majority of U.S. stars would snub any invitation to visit the White House on the back of a World Cup triumph: “The arrogance of this is breathtaking. Try winning it first, Ms Rapinoe - then inform us of your latest tiresome political activism.”

WHAT NEXT? Rapinoe announced before the tournament Down Under that said competition would be her last with the USWNT, with the legendary forward bowing out with 202 caps and 63 international goals to her name.