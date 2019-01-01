Oghenekaro Etebo nominated for Stoke City Player of the Year award

The Nigeria midfielder has been impressive since swapping his Portuguese side for life in English second tier

Oghenekaro Etebo is in the running for Player of the Year award at .

The 23-year-old joined the Potters from Portuguese outfit CD Feirense prior to travelling to to represent at the 2018 World Cup.

He has since become a crucial member of Nathan Jones’ squad, making 36 Championship appearances with two goals to his credit.

His perforances has earned him praises from his coach, players, fans and oppositions; coach Steve Bruce's rave review topping the pile.

Article continues below

Etebo is up against member of Stoke's first team who have made 10 or more league and cup appearances this season.

On the international scene though, he is set to help Nigeria at the 2019 billed to kick off on June 21.

The Super Eagles will hope to navigate past Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar to seal a place in the knockouts.