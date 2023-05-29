'Offensive and thoughtless' - Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha send messages to fans following Premier League relegation & criticises 'outright abuse' from some supporters

Leicester City boss believes the Foxes "will be back" after he receiving backlash to sell the club following its relegation from Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League after a disastrous campaign in England's top flight. The 2015-16 English champions couldn't guarantee themselves safety and their chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, has since received "offensive" messages to sell the club. His family has owned the Foxes since 2010, and Srivaddhanaprabha took charge of the club in 2018 after the death of his father Vichai. While the demotion is a major setback for the club, Aiyawatt believes they'll be back soon and become a better version of themselves when they return to the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have received many messages from our fans – both positive and negative. Some want me to sell the club, some use offensive and thoughtless words, and some have been outright abusive. But for every hurtful message I have received, I have also received messages of support, appreciation, of unity – both remotely and from people I have met anonymously in public, who always come to say hello to me and to my family. It means a lot to us," said Srivaddhanaprabha talking about the two types of reactions he received after the demotion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leicester City capped off the shambolic season with a win against West Ham United but it wasn't enough to secure their safety. With the former champions being demoted, they could lose some marquee players from their squad who could look to compete in England's top level including the likes of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, and Jamie Vardy, all of whom are linked to multiple heavyweights across Europe.

Despite the heartbreak, Srivaddhanaprabha thanked Leicester City's loyal fan base, "We want to thank you and let you know that we still have the same ambition for Leicester City that we had 13 years ago. The incredible support we had in our stadium yesterday, the positive messages we have received from our fans, and the constructive comments we must take on board – we will gather all this support and use it to power our recovery. Power to justify our fans’ belief in their club. Power to take us back to the Premier League,"

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER CITY? With Leicester City being demoted to the Championship, their first task is to prepare for the upcoming campaign. The 2021 FA Cup Winners will look to return to the Premier League as soon as possible and give the fans at King Power Stadium the same joy they have been addicted to in recent times.