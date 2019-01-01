'Of course it frustrates me' - Gabriel Jesus determined to earn regular starts at Man City

The Brazilian has played second fiddle to Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium this season, despite posting impressive numbers across all competitions

striker Gabriel Jesus has admitted he is frustrated by his current role at the club, but says he is determined to earn a regular place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

The 22-year-old has managed to rack up 27 Premier League appearances this term, but a whopping 17 of those have been as a substitute.

Jesus has scored 18 goals across all competitions in total despite playing predominantly as a back-up centre-forward, with Guardiola opting for a system with just one man through the middle.

Aguero's scintillating form has vindicated the manager's decision, as he has grabbed 19 league goals to lead this year's race for the golden boot, alongside 's Mohamed Salah.

However, Jesus continues to seize any opportunity he can get, as highlighted by his late strike in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Brazilian told ESPN on Monday that he is fully focused on securing more time on the pitch in the near future, despite any harboured feelings of exasperation.

"I want to play, I always want to play," Jesus said. "Of course it frustrates me but in a good way, it makes me want to train and work hard.

"When I play, I want to help the team as best I can. I have always made it very clear that I always want to be with the team.

"If I'm coming on late or in the second half, I will still be happy enough to come on and help. [Against Palace] I came on, I helped a bit and I'm really happy about this."

City's latest victory ensured that the title race remains on a knife-edge, with Liverpool currently holding a two-point lead over the reigning champions, having played one game more.

Guardiola's men will seal a second successive title if they can secure maximum points from their final five games, but the situation might have been different were it not for Jesus' last gasp effort at Palace.

The Eagles had pulled the scoreline back to 2-1 before his strike, which prevented a nervy end to the game and kept City on track for a quadruple.

"I'm happy to get on and help my team with a goal," Jesus added. "Unfortunately, their goal came from losing the ball in the middle of the pitch. I'm happy with the victory and the team's performance.

"The players were great on the pitch, stopping their counterattacks - they have good players, who are very quick. We were able to control the ball and create chances."

City are back in Champions League action on Wednesday, as they host Spurs in a crucial quarterfinal second leg, before welcoming them back in the Premier League three days later.