‘Of course I’d like to play with Neymar’ – De Jong would welcome Brazilian alongside Messi & Griezmann

One big-money addition to the Barcelona ranks is looking forward to working with some world-class talent, with there potentially more arrivals to come

Frenkie de Jong would welcome the opportunity to work with Neymar at , with the Camp Nou new-boy already excited to be linking up with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

The international agreed a switch to Catalunya back in the winter transfer window.

He has now joined a star-studded squad and is expected to make the reigning champions even stronger with his creativity and ball-playing ability.

Barca are also working to bolster attacking ranks that already included five-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi and prolific Uruguayan Luis Suarez.

Griezmann has been acquired from Atletico Madrid in a €120 million deal (£108m/$135m), while talk of a move to bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain refuses to go away.

“Of course I would like to play with Neymar,” De Jong told Spanish publication Sport.

“I think he's a really good player but it isn't up to me to decide if he comes to Barcelona or not.”

He added on the arrival of World Cup winner Griezmann: “I think we already knew he is an amazing player.

“He's one of the best strikers in the world and he's showing that so far. He's a good guy and amazing player and he's adapting really well.”

De Jong will be looking to provide the ammunition for Barca’s strike force in 2019-20, with a mercurial Argentine one of those he is looking forward to playing alongside.

He said of Messi: “I think he's the best player in the world.

“I'm looking forward to playing with all the guys, not only with Messi.”

While Barcelona have spent big bringing fresh faces into their ranks during the current window, they have not landed all of those who registered on their radar.

De Jong’s former team-mate Matthijs de Ligt has opted to further his development in Italy alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Barca had been heavily linked with the teenage centre-half, but still boast plenty of proven options in that area of the field.

Quizzed on De Ligt’s decision to head for , De Jong said: “No, I'm not disappointed. Not at all.

“Of course, I'd be happier if he had decided to join Barcelona. But it's his decision and he made to make it with his family, his agent and girlfriend. I'm happy for him.

“He's made a great move. I would rather see him at Barcelona but is a good move for him.”