Of course I can imagine coaching Bayern Munich - Nagelsmann

The ambitious young manager is determined to reach the top and wants to win silverware sooner rather than later

boss Julian Nagelsmann says he can see himself managing one day as he refuses to put a limit on his ambitions.

Nagelsmann has developed into one of ’s most promising young coaches having taken over at Hoffenheim in February 2016 at the age of just 28, the youngest manager in history.

After helping the club avoid relegation in his first season in charge, Nagelsmann has kept Hoffenheim on an upward curve ever since.

He led them to a fourth-place finish in 2016-17 before going one better last season, with their third-place finish ensuring the club qualified for the group stages of the for the first time.

However, they suffered a blow when it was confirmed last summer that the 31-year-old will leave Hoffenheim for RB Leipzig ahead of the 2019-20 season.

But before even taking charge at his new club, Nagelsmann has already been talking about his plans for the future and his desire to win the first senior trophy of his managerial career

When asked whether he saw himself as a future Bayern Munich manager, Nagelsmann told Bild: "This [Bayern] is a nice club. Of course I can imagine that someday I will be a coach there, but I can also do that with or Barca. In six years at the latest, I want to hold something silver in my hand."

Hoffenheim endured a difficult Champions League debut after being placed in a tough-looking group alongside , and .

The German side failed to win any of the group stage matches, collecting just three points from their six games to finish bottom.

They were also knocked out of the German Cup in the second round by Nagelsmann’s future club in October.

Article continues below

Despite their difficult autumn, Hoffenheim have recovered their form in recent months, winning four out of their last five matches to remain in contention for a place in the Champions League again next season.

The club are currently sixth in the Bundesliga, five points behind in the final Champions League qualification place with five games remaining.

Next up for Nagelsmann’s side is a trip to struggling in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday.