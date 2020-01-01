Stuart Baxter - Odisha did well to get a point

The Odisha manager explained why Diego Mauricio did not feature in the starting lineup...

Odisha FC staged an exciting comeback after trailing by two goals in the first half to snatch a point away from Jamshedpur on Sunday.

'Super Sub' Diego Mauricio scored two goals to cancel out Nerijus Valskis' brace and secured Odisha' maiden point in the (ISL) this season.

Coach Stuart Baxter was impressed by his team's turnaround in the second half of the match and hoped that the spirited performance would inspire the team in future matches.

"Given the fact that we were 2-0 down and again giving away two very cheap goals, you are looking in the second half to make some changes to make sure that you score the next goal and I thought our team did fantastically well. When you play as well as you played and get the two goals back maybe you look back and think maybe you could have pinched it.

"But getting the points after being two-nil down is also job well done. I am hoping that will spark something in the future," said Baxter after the match.

The British coach admitted that there were still some faults at the back and pointed out the general lack of pace in Indian players which is holding back every single club in the ISL.

"You can address that (defensive solidity) with numbers or you can address it with quality. I think structurally we were okay. At times we let ourselves down with our individual decision-making in terms of positioning or tackling. It is an issue for us but when I see the other teams in the league, it is an issue for everybody. The speed and mobility of Indian players don't lend itself to going one-on-one if you go there too quickly. We have a little bit of work to do on that," said the Odisha boss.

Baxter also explained why he opted to keep Diego Mauricio on the bench in the beginning but suggested that he was pleasantly surprised with Brazilian's flair.

"Diego (Mauricio) was on the bench for a reason because he is taking a bit of time to settle and when we press high. he is been making some poor decisions and putting himself out of the game. So we have found it difficult to find him. He has had a decent week and when he went on I have got to admit that he was electric."