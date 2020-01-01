Odisha FC boss Josep Gombau - We can beat the top three teams

Odisha will take on ATK, Goa and Bengaluru FC in their next three matches...

Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau felt that his team was not at their best despite registering a 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC on Wednesday.

Aridane Santana's brace helped Odisha clinch their fourth consecutive win. They are fourth on the table with a five-point gap over fifth-placed FC.

After the game, Gombau said, "Very difficult game for us. We didn't start well, it was a lack of concentration. In one minute you are losing and all that you plan, it is difficult to achieve.

"After 2-1, Hyderabad played well, sat back and chose to counter. We had one good chance at the start of the second half, we could have gained confidence if he had scored that. It was not our best game but sometimes you win games like today where you don't play well. It is football, we need to keep working."



Goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro was in fine form between the sticks, producing multiple saves to deny Hyderabad a comeback.

"The penalty they had, it would have been different feeling (if they scored). They missed the penalty, we scored ours. Dorronsoro is a very good goalkeeper."

Odisha will no take on , Goa and in their next three games and the results of these fixtures could be crucial to Gombau's dream of a top-four finish.



"We want to go game-by-game. At the moment, we don't want to think about getting to the top four. We will try to win as many games as we can.



"We have only one way to play football, this is the football we like. They (ATK, Goa and Bengaluru) are top of the table but I don't see a big difference from top to bottom. We can beat them."