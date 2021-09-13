Odisha FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Odisha get their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign up and running with a home fixture against Bengaluru.
Five of the opening seven games will be home fixtures at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, with clashes against Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin among them.
Under new head coach Kiko Ramirez for their fresh run in the ISL season 8, the club will be making to make it to the play-offs for the first time since 2016 (as Delhi Dynamos).
Odisha FC's Indian Super League first half fixtures 2021-22:
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Nov 24
|7:30 PM
|Odisha vs Bengaluru
|Nov 30
|7:30 PM
|Odisha vs East Bengal
|Dec 5
|7:30 PM
|Kerala Blasters vs Odisha
|Dec 10
|7:30 PM
|Odisha vs NorthEast United
|Dec 14
|7:30 PM
|Odisha vs Jamshedpur
|Dec 18
|7:30 PM
|Chennaiyin vs Odisha
|Dec 24
|7:30 PM
|Odisha vs FC Goa
|Dec 28
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad vs Odisha
|Jan 3
|7:30 PM
|Odisha vs Mumbai City
|Jan 8
|7:30 PM
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha