Odegaard gets Arsenal clearance as Tierney & Lacazette return to training

Hector Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli are also working with the rest of Mikel Arteta's squad, but Ben White remains absent

Martin Odegaard has been cleared to begin life as a permanent addition at Arsenal, following his £30 million ($41m) transfer from Real Madrid, while Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette are back in full training.

The Gunners have stumbled out of the blocks in 2021-22, suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats, with untimely injury blows and positive Covid-19 tests doing Mikel Arteta's cause few favours.

An opportunity to get back into a winning habit will present itself in a Carabao Cup second-round clash with West Brom on Wednesday, with a number of senior stars in contention to figure in a fixture that could act as a warm-up for a meeting with Manchester City on Sunday.

Is Odegaard available?

In an availability update on the club's official website, Arsenal have said of Odegaard: "Martin has now received full clearance to play and is available for selection."

What about Tierney and Martinelli?

The Gunners suffered a 2-0 derby reversal against London rivals Chelsea last time out, with Scottish full-back Tierney and Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli failing to last 90 minutes.

Positive updates have, however, been offered on their fitness setbacks.

Arsenal have said on Tierney: "Kieran has returned to full training after suffering from cramps in his thigh on Sunday."

They added on Martinelli: "Gabriel has returned to full training after suffering from lower leg cramps on Sunday."

Who else is back in training?

Arteta will be in a position to shuffle his pack against West Brom, and against City if no further knocks are picked up before a trip to the Etihad Stadium is taken in.

Arsenal have said of Hector Bellerin: "Hector was unavailable for Sunday’s match with a tight thigh. Hector is back in training and being assessed ahead of Wednesday’s match."

On French striker Lacazette, they said: "Alex is now back in full training after testing positive for Covid-19 and has returned to full training ahead of Wednesday’s match."

An update on Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes read: "Gabriel sustained an injury to his right knee with the Brazilian Olympic Squad. Gabriel is progressing well and is now back in training with the squad."

Willian, who is edging towards a return to his native Brazil at Corinthians, is also fully recovered from a bout of coronavirus, as is Icelandic goalkeeper Alex Runarsson.

Who is missing for Arsenal?

While senior stars are being absorbed back into the fold, £50m ($69m) summer signing Ben White, England U21 forward Eddie Nketiah and Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey remain unavailable.

Arsenal said of White: "Ben tested positive for Covid-19 last week ahead of the Chelsea match and will not be available for Wednesday’s match. Ben’s health and fitness will be continually monitored ahead of the weekend.

They added on Nketiah: "Eddie sustained bruising to his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea on 1 August. Eddie is working hard with the medical team and is aiming to be back in training in early September."

And finally, on Partey: "Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea on 1 August. Thomas is working hard with the medical team and is aiming to be back in training by the end of August."

