New York Red Bulls vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

How to watch and stream NY Red Bulls against Nashville in the MLS on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

New York Red Bulls will play their first home game of the new MLS season as they host Nashville at the Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls lost their opening game 1-0 against Orlando City as Gerhard Struber's men struggled in front of goal despite otherwise dominating the game in which the Lions made the best of their only shot at goal, while Nashville registered a comfortable 2-0 win over New York City in their opening match.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, and stream live online.

NY Red Bulls vs Nashville date & kick-off time

Game: New York Red Bulls vs Nashville Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30pm ET, 12:30am GMT (Mar 5), 6am IST (Mar 5) Venue: Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

How to watch NY Red Bulls vs Nashville on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States (US) and across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Watch every Major League Soccer match, including the playoffs. Available on all your devices through the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

NY Red Bulls team news & squad

Hamstring injuries prevent Serge Ngoma and Dru Yearwood from taking part, while Dante Vanzeir will look to make his club debut after arriving from Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Meanwhile, former Philadelphia forward Cory Burke was handed his club debut in the Orlando City defeat albeit for the final 22 minutes, but Elias Manoel is likely to start again.

NY Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Harper, Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; Luquinhas, Amaya, Casseres, Morgan; Manoel, Burke

Position Players Goalkeepers Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders S. Nealis, Reyes, Ndam, Nocita, Tolkin, Ofori, Reid, Duncan, D. Nealis Midfielders Edelman, Casseres Jr, Yearwood, Sserwadda, Estrela, Stroud, Luquinhas, Amaya, Carmona, Morgan, Fernandez, Ngoma, Harper Forwards Vanzeir, Manoel, Burke, Barlow

Nashville team news & squad

CJ Sapong and Dax McCarthy are doubts after missing the win over New York City with thigh problems, while new signing Nick DePuy (lower leg) is out injured.

Hany Mukhtar may start against Red Bulls after shaking off a hip injury in a substitute appearance in their season opener, where the German contributed with an assist, while Fafa Picault assisted the first goal on his club debut.

Nashville possible XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Godoy, Davis; Picault, Leal, Shaffelburg; Mukhtar