NWSL opens investigation after Red Stars defender Gorden accuses Dash security of racial discrimination

The Chicago center back said she and her boyfriend were targeted by guards after the game due to their skin color

The National Women’s Soccer League has opened an investigation into Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden's claims she was racially profiled by Houston Dash security after their match on Friday.

Following the 0-0 draw in Houston, Gorden said that she and her boyfriend, who are both Black, were targeted by security in a way that her white team-mates were not.

Gorden's account was later backed up by Red Stars assistant coach Scott Parkinson.

What was said?

"The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that it opened an investigation on Saturday, April 10, 2021 under its anti-discrimination policy following an incident in Houston on Friday, April 9, 2021 involving Sarah Gorden of the Chicago Red Stars and a Houston security official," the league said in a statement.

"The NWSL Anti-Harassment Policy for a Safe Work Environment is part of the league’s ongoing commitment to creating and maintaining a safe and respectful work environment free from all forms of harassment and discrimination based on a person’s race, religion, national origin, or any other protected status.

"The policy also describes in detail the process that the league will follow to investigate complaints."

What happened in the incident?

Gorden tweeted after the game that her boyfriend came down the steps to talk to her after the game and was "followed by security and told he would be arrested if he came close. Meanwhile white players were talking to white fam all over the stadium."

"At first I didn’t realize this was a racial issue until I saw white Houston Dash players surrounding the stadium talking closely to their family and we were the only ones targeted," she added.

Parkinson added on his Twitter account: "It seemed to me that Sarah and her three Black friends were the only ones being addressed in this way and it was extremely upsetting."

The Dash initially released a statement explaining that "our staff was entirely focused on Covid safety" – a sentiment that was widely criticized for failing to address Gorden's claim that she was the only player targeted.

"We recognize now that our initial statement was off the mark and we apologize to Sarah, the NWSL and our fans for that," a second Dash statement said.

The Dash added that they were fully cooperating with the league's investigation, including providing stadium security video.

