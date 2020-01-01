Nwakaeme: Trabzonspor and Super Eagles forward responds to Fenerbahce link

The Nigeria international has reiterated his commitment to the Medical Park Stadyumu outfit, amid the transfer rumours surrounding him

Trabzonspor winger Anthony Nwakaeme has debunked rumours making the rounds that he is looking forward to joining Turkish Super Lig rivals this summer.

The 31-year-old has been in superb form since teaming up with the Black Sea Storm from Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Be'er-Sheva.

The international has bagged 21 goals in 52 league appearances for the club since his arrival at Medical Park Stadyumu in the summer of 2018.

In the 2019-20 campaign, the forward found the back of the net 14 times and provided seven assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

The Super Eagles player has reportedly been linked to the Yellow Canaries according to reports in Turkey following his eye-catching displays for the Black Sea Storm.

Nwakaeme, who has two years left on his current contract has, however, revealed his club is yet to receive any offer for him and explained his aim to continue with the Medical Park Stadyumu outfit.

“I have heard many things that have been said in the media. I’m still a player of Trabzonspor, my goal isn’t to leave at the moment,” Nwakaeme told the Punch.

“I have two years left on my contract and if I have to leave, there must be an offer officially made to the club.”

Nwakaeme started his career with Vejle Football Academy in 2006 before he moved to Romania to join Universitatea Cluj.

The forward scored eight goals in 37 appearances in his first spell with the side before leaving to sign for Petrolul Ploiesti in 2012.

He then returned to Universitatea Cluj in 2013 before he teamed up with Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ra'anana in the summer of that year after only featuring 10 times and scoring two goals for the Red Caps.

Nwakaeme spent two years with Hapoel Ra'anana and then left to join rival club Hapoel Be'er Sheva in 2015, where he scored 35 goals in 95 league games during his three-year stay which propelled Trabzonspor to secure his signature.

The forward made his debut for Nigeria against in November 2017 but has not been given a further invitation to the national team.