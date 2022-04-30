Nwakaeme, Koita, Kouassi, and Djaniny win Super Lig title with Trabzonspor

Anthony Nwakaeme, Jean Evrard Kouassi, Bengali-Fode Koita, and Djaniny have won the 2021-22 Turkish Super Lig title with Trabzonspor with three matches to spare.

Abdullah Avci’s men emerged as champions following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Antalyaspor inside the Medical Park Stadium.

Unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, the Black Sea Storm welcomed the Scorpions to Trabzon, needing at least a point to win the diadem for the first time in 38 years.

It took them just three minutes to take the lead through Andreas Cornelius after he was set up by Abdulkadir Omur.

That setback woke the visitors from their slumber yet they were unable to level matters as goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir put up a fine display in goal.

Their persistence paid off in the 51st minute through Senegal’s Alassane Ndao, who was assisted by Algeria’s Houssam Ghacha - his second league goal since joining from Algeria elite division side ES Setif.

Five minutes later, they had a chance to take the lead but Fred missed from the penalty mark.

Nevertheless, Dorukhan Tokoz restored Trabzonspor’s lead in the 62nd minute through Abdulkadir Omur. Again, it was Omur who supplied the last pass.

While it appeared like the home team would be heading home will all three points, Nuri Sahin’s side ensured that the fixture ended on a no winner, no vanquished note courtesy of Haji Wright’s 80th-minute effort.

Despite the result, Trabzonspor beat closest challengers Fenerbahce to the diadem.

Interestingly, this is the first time the African quartet lifted the Turkish elite division title.

For his contributions, Nigeria’s Nwakaeme - who was an unused substitute against Antalyaspor - featured in 27 games while scoring 11 times. Meanwhile, Cape Verde international Djaniny, Cote d’Ivoire’s Kouassi and Guinea’s Koita accounted for 27, eight, and 15 appearances, respectively.

Meanwhile, former Cote d’Ivoire and Trabzonspor star Didier Zokora went on social media to celebrate his former team’s triumph. “Champions Trabzonspor,” the 41-year-old tweeted.

Trabzonspor are guests of Hatayspor in their next outing on May 6. Four days later, they will try Kayserispor for size in a Turkish Cup fixture.