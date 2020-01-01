Nuno da Costa: Nottingham Forest sign Cape Verde and Strasbourg forward
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Nuno Da Costa from French side Strasbourg for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old has been with the Stade de la Meinau outfit since 2017 and featured in 74 league games before his departure to England.
The Cape Verde international played a key role as the Racing secured promotion to the French top-flight in 2017 and will hope to replicate that performance for Forest, who are aiming to play in the Premier League next season.
🤙Settling in@Nuno_DC #NFFC pic.twitter.com/kyP8Ugjurn— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 30, 2020
Da Costa will link up with the Republic of the Congo goalkeeper Brice Samba, Guinea-Bissau’s Alfa Semedo, Mali’s Samba Sow, Zimbabwe’s Tendayi Darikwa, Tunisia’s Yohan Benalouane, Ghana’s Albert Adomah, Cameroon’s Gaetan Bong and Anglo-Nigerian Sammy Ameobi at City Ground.
The forward could make his debut when Forest take on Birmingham City in Saturday’s Championship game.