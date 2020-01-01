Nuno da Costa: Nottingham Forest sign Cape Verde and Strasbourg forward

The Cape Verde international has departed the Stade de la Meinau outfit and teamed up with the Championship side

have confirmed the signing of Nuno Da Costa from French side for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has been with the Stade de la Meinau outfit since 2017 and featured in 74 league games before his departure to .

The Cape Verde international played a key role as the Racing secured promotion to the French top-flight in 2017 and will hope to replicate that performance for Forest, who are aiming to play in the Premier League next season.

Da Costa will link up with the Republic of the Congo goalkeeper Brice Samba, Guinea-Bissau’s Alfa Semedo, Mali’s Samba Sow, Zimbabwe’s Tendayi Darikwa, ’s Yohan Benalouane, ’s Albert Adomah, ’s Gaetan Bong and Anglo-Nigerian Sammy Ameobi at City Ground.

The forward could make his debut when Forest take on in Saturday’s Championship game.