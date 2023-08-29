'The numbers don't lie' - Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mate Anderson Talisca speaks out on Al-Nassr exit reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mate Anderson Talisca has responded to reports claiming he is set to leave Al-Nassr.

Talisca speaks out on Al-Nassr exit rumours

Has been prolific for the club

Could miss AFC Champions League due to squad rules

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been suggested that Al-Nassr could terminate the Brazilian's contract amid restrictions on the number of foreign players allowed in the AFC Champions League. Although Talisca impressed with 20 goals from 23 appearances last term while forging a strong partnership with Ronaldo, there were a few questions about his future after Al-Nassr signed Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich. Since only five non-Asian players are allowed to feature in each squad in the AFC Champions League, there were reports that Talisca could be sacrificed as those spots would go to Ronaldo, Mane, Seko Fofana, Alex Telles and Marcelo Brozovic. However, the forward has spoken out on his future and rubbished the possibility of leaving Al-Nassr.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Al Nassr fans, you who love this club, stop supporting it; fake news. I renewed until 2026, there's no reason for me to leave the club," Talisca wrote on X. "I'm not negotiating with anyone, the club has no intention of leaving me because there's no reason, And the numbers don't lie. I'm happy here, I don't want to go anywhere. I have a beautiful history with this club. When I arrived at the club, I went through all the difficulties with this club, don't forget it either. I'm going nowhere. I have no intention of leaving here, and I am happy in this country with my family! !! We follow together. I love you. Let's focus on supporting our team tomorrow at the stadium that matters most."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Talisca proved his mettle in a play-off game against Emirati side Shabab Al-Ahli, where he scored a brace to seal a 4-2 win and fire Al-Nassr to the AFC Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? Talisca will be back in action on Tuesday evening with Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.