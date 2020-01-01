Nsame's hat-trick powers Young Boys to Swiss Super League summit

The Cameroon striker was in blistering form in front of goal as his efforts secured maximum points for his team on Friday evening

Jean-Pierre Nsame scored a hat-trick as defeated FC Zurich 3-2 to move to the top of the Swiss table.

The Swiss top-flight resumed on Friday after a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic since February.

Seven minutes after 's Tosin Aiyegun broke the deadlock at the Stade de Suisse in the 25th minute, the international drew the hosts level but Benjamin Kololli restored FC Zurich's lead in the 38th minute as they went into the break ahead.

The visitors preserved their lead after the restart until the final 10 minutes of the encounter when Nsame scored two quick-fire goals to turn the game around in favour of Gerardo Seoane’s side.

The 27-year-old equalised for Young Boys in the 81st minute and scored the match-winning goal four minutes later.

The hat-trick stretched Nsame’s tally to 21 goals after 22 games in the Swiss Super League this season, making him the league’s top scorer and two goals short of his personal goalscoring record in a single season.

It was also the second time the Indomitable Lions forward scored three goals in a league game this campaign, having previously scored three against Sion back in November.

The victory shot Young Boys to the summit of the league table with 48 points after 24 matches, three points above second-placed St. Gallen who have an outstanding fixture.

Nsame was in action alongside his compatriot Moumi Ngamaleu who was later replaced in the 66th minute.

Young Boys will be aiming to build on Friday’s win when they visit bottom-placed Thun for their next league fixture on Tuesday.

After developing his game in French club , Nsame moved to Swiss second division side Servette in 2016 where he spent a season before teaming up with the Boys a year later.

Internationally, the Douala-born attacker has made two appearances for the Indomitable Lions so far since his debut call-up in 2017.

He made his Cameroon debut against Nigeria during the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in 2017, and he featured in an international friendly against Zambia two years later in Majadahonda before the 2019 .