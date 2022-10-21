Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Nottingham Forest against Liverpool on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Nottingham Forest will host Liverpool in a crucial Premier League home clash on Saturday. Liverpool are making the trip after having recorded three wins in a row and will want to add to that to keep the momentum going.

Forest are currently locked to the bottom of the league table with just one victory from 11 matches so far. They haven't managed a win in their last nine Premier League outings and suffered three defeats in their last five fixtures.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Date: October 22, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 5:00pm IST Venue: The City Ground Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. The fixture can also be watched on UNIVERSO and USA Network. BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will broadcast the game in the UK with live streaming services on BT Sport app and website.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Nottingham Forest team news and squad Steve Cooper has ruled out Harry Toffolo due to hamstring injury. Lewis O'Brien is a doubt for the fixture due to illness. Moussa Niakhaté and Omar Richards continue to remain sidelined for Forest. Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Williams, Cook, McKenna, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Dennis, Johnson Position Players Goalkeepers Henderson, Hennessey, Smith Defenders Worrall, McKenna, Cook, Biancone, Niakhate, Richards, Williams, Toffolo, Lodi, Mbe Soh Midfielders Yates, Colback, Cafu, O'Brien, Lingard, Mangala, Kouyate, Freuler, Gibbs-White Forwards Surridge, Johnson, Awoniyi, Dennis, Taylor Liverpool team news and squad Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Naby Keita remains out of contention whereas Darwin Nunez's inclusion remains doubtful due to a hamstring injury. Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip all continue to be on the treatment table for the Reds.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Salah, Fabinho, Thiago, Carvalho; Nunez, Firmino