Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Dean Smith's side head to the City Ground in the wake of a controversy-packed encounter at the weekend, with their eyes firmly on the top six

With a tempestuous Second City derby behind them, head to play-off-chasing rivals on Wednesday with both sides knowing they could deal the other's hopes a potentially fatal blow.

Dean Smith's side overcame the high emotions of an incident where a Birmingham City fan pushed over winger Jack Grealish to prevail 1-0 at St Andrew's, courtesy of the 23-year-old's strike just past the hour mark.

They travel to the City Ground to tangle with another opponent riding high from the weekend, with Martin O'Neill having guided his side to a 3-0 hammering of Hull City.

With only four and two points respectively separating them from the top six, both Villa and Forest know a win is essential to their promotion dreams - and that defeat could spell the end of the line for this season.

Game Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Date Wednesday, March 13 Time 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast, but can be streamed via the iFollow service.

US TV channel Online stream N/A iFollow

In the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Action and can be streamed through the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Action Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Nottingham Forest squad Goalkeepers Pantilimon, Henderson, Steele Defenders Darikwa, Milosevic, Benalouane, Osborn, Pele, Figueiredo, Wague, Hefele, Fuentes, Byram, Janko Midfielders Yates, Colback, Lolley, Yacob, Bridcutt, Watson, Guedioura, Joao Carvalho Forwards Bonatini, Murphy, Goncalves, Ward, Appiah, Grabban, Ansarifard

Martin O'Neill is still missing Jack Robinson through suspension and El Arbi Hillel Soudani due to a leg injury but otherwise should have a full contingent of players to call upon.

He will likely keep faith with the similar line-up who saw off Hull at the weekend.

Potential Nottingham Forest starting XI: Pantilimon; Darikwa, Milosevic, Benalouane, Osborn; Pele; Yates, Colback, Lolley; Bonatini, Murphy.

Position Aston Villa squad Goalkeepers Steer, Kalinic, Bunn Defenders Taylor, Chester, Hutton, Elphick, Hause, Revan, Mings Midfielders Whelan, McGinn, Lansbury, Grealish, Carroll, Hourihane, Jedinak, Davis, Bjarnason, El Mohamady, Adomah, Ramsey, Lyden Forwards Abraham, Green, Kodjia, El Ghazi

Dean Smith is still without Axel Tuanzebe and Orjan Nyland through injury but otherwise has a fit squad too.

Jack Grealish, following his eventful game last time out, will likely remain as captain.

Potential Aston Villa starting XI: Steer; Taylor, Mings, Hause, El Mohamady; Hourihane, Whelan, Grealish; Adomah, El Ghazi, Abraham.

Betting & Match Odds

Forest are the slight favourites to take the win with odds of 8/5 at bet365 . Villa are marginally longer at 9/5 while a draw is available at 5/2.

Match Preview

With local bragging rights secured in a fiery Birmingham derby that saw Jack Grealish attacked by a fan and then net the winning goal, Aston Villa will be hoping that a trip to prospective play-off rivals Nottingham Forest presents a more sedate challenge.

Dean Smith will know that there is no such thing as an easy game, however, with both teams needing a win to keep their dreams of promotion to the Premier League alive.

Both sides will be looking to bolster their chances of securing a play-off spot, with Forest currently in eighth and Villa in 10th.

Villa will once again turn to Grealish for inspiration after he proved the match-winner against Birmingham.

The 23-year-old has matured during the 2018-19 campaign and has been handed the captaincy as a result, amid strong speculation that he would leave for in the summer transfer window.

Forest, meanwhile, will be looking to pick up where they left off last time out following a 3-0 win over Hull City.

They will have memories of the bonkers 10-goal extravaganza they played out in the reverse fixture earlier this season, in a game that finished in a 5-5 draw.

It was one of the final results of Aitor Karanka’s reign, with O’Neill now looking to push for the play-off spots where a win could see them leapfrog rivals .