Liverpool v Barcelona

'Nothing is impossible!' - Liverpool astonish with 4-0 Barcelona beatdown

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum both nabbed a brace as the Reds staged a stunning comeback against the Blaugrana on Tuesday

Liverpool made Champions League history as they came back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit to topple Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield and seal their place in the final for the second season running.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum were the heroes for Jurgen Klopp's side on a European night that will go down in history on Merseyside, as a double for the Belgian and Dutchman respectively fired them past the Blaugrana.

The remarkable achievement of the hosts saw them out-play their visitors, with the threat of Lionel Messi and company mostly neutralised by a superb all-round performance on the pitch.

There was plenty of reaction to another showpiece trip for Liverpool, who will face either Ajax or Tottenham in Madrid next month.

