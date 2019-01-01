'Nothing has changed' - Kevin-Prince Boateng on the state of racism in football

The Ghanaian forward has shared his thoughts on racism in the beautiful game

Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken to social media to express his feelings, writing "Nothing has changed" in the fight against racism.

He made these remarks in the wake of the racial abuse towards Mario Balotelli during the match between Hellas Verona and Brescia on Sunday.

The Italian forward was incensed by it, and made his way off the pitch, but was held back by his teammates, urging him to stay on.

Boateng has had a history of the same racist abuse and shared a video on Twitter showing a similar incident in 2013 while playing for in a friendly with Pro Patria.

6 years later NOTHING has changed but we don’t give up! Let’s keep fighting ALL TOGHETER against racism! #NOTORACISM #prince10 #handmade pic.twitter.com/fXil7X2U3f — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) November 4, 2019

Boateng's intention to walk off the pitch set a new precedent for players.

"6 years later NOTHING has changed but we don’t give up! Let’s keep fighting ALL TOGETHER against racism! #NOTORACISM," Boateng tweeted.

The 32-year old Ghanaian has been a strong campaigner against racism and hit back at Clemens Toennies, chairman of his former club Schalke 04, over racist remarks he made about Africans back in August.

Article continues below

Boateng made his third Serie A start in the colours of against at the weekend, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

He has one goal and two yellow cards in 417 minutes of competitive football for the Florence-based outfit.