'Normally we wouldn't look at Preston to solve injury crisis' - Klopp backs Liverpool signing Davies to rise to Premier League challenge

The 25-year-old made the step up to the top-flight in a £1.6 million deal on the last day of the transfer window

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool would not normally buy a player from Preston to solve their defensive crisis, but says he is excited about new signing Ben Davies' potential.

Liverpool signed the 25-year-old centre-back from the Championship side for a total of £1.6million ($2.1m).

Davies made 145 appearances for Preston, having made his debut for the club in a League One clash in January 2013.

The Reds' back line has been plagued by injuries, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip currently out, while midfielder-turned-defender Fabinho has missed the last two games with a muscle problem.

Klopp is hoping the new arrival will alleviate some of their defensive troubles, telling the club's website: "What I like about Ben is it just shows that each situation creates opportunities. I think it’s probably clear that in a normal transfer window, without any issues, we would not look at Preston if there’s a player for us or something like that. It’s not really likely.

"But since we saw him and since our situation got clearer and clearer – the problems we had – when we saw him we got really excited about it and thought: ‘Wow'.

"He’s a boy who played his whole life for Preston, is around the corner pretty much. We see the potential really. We see the quality and we see the potential as well because he’s 25 and there’s a lot to come for him.

"I love a lot about his play. He’s a really good footballer, looks like a proper leader in this Preston team, good in challenges, looks football smart, can play different positions because he played in a back three and a back four and all these things. That makes him really interesting so I’m really looking forward to working with him.

"I know for him it’s an opportunity and I see it exactly the same for us, that it’s a really good thing to do."

The German coach is impressed by the confidence Davies showed in making the move to Anfield and believes he will rise to the challenge.

Article continues below

"We could have asked and he said: ‘I’d prefer to stay at Preston or go somewhere else where I play 40-odd games per season'. So this is a challenge but it’s an opportunity – a big, big opportunity. I see it exactly like that," he said.

"We have centre-halves and what we have to bring in is different qualities and that we are all really ready for the challenges ahead of us.

"It can be a wonderful story and it’s all about Ben and me to make sure this story will be really great. And we believe 100 per cent in development. I’m sure he wants to learn still - we are ready to teach still, to coach still. I’m really looking forward to meeting him."