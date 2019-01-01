‘Nobody out there who could make Liverpool's XI’ – Barnes explains lack of transfer business

The Reds legend is not surprised by a lack of movement at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp having realised that spending for the sake of it is pointless

resisted the urge to spend over the summer because there is nobody “out there who can come into the first team”, says club legend John Barnes.

A lack of movement at Anfield in the most recent window came as a surprise to some.

Jurgen Klopp make only minor tweaks to his squad, with youngsters Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg acquired with one eye on the future.

Former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian was also snapped up, and has proved to be a vital addition following an injury to Alisson and a crucial penalty shootout save in a UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea.

There were no marquee signings, though, as Klopp looks to keep the faith with those who delivered a triumph in 2018-19 and came agonisingly close to landing the Premier League title.

Barnes is not surprised by that stance, with the Reds icon telling the Daily Mail: “I don't think there is anyone out there who can come into the first team. You could say you could get someone to supplement the squad.

“Just look at , , and even , they needed signings to go into the first XI but we don't.

“There is no one out there who is going to take the spots of the front three or the midfield three or the back four.

“Of course with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez coming back in, who didn't play last year, they are like two new signings. So I don't think Liverpool needed to make signings this summer.”

Barnes is convinced that Liverpool, who have opened the season with a 4-1 win over Norwich and another trophy triumph in Istanbul, are capable of competing for major honours again in 2019-20.

The ex- international added on the Reds’ claims to a first English top-flight crown in 30 years: “Liverpool can go one better but so can City and all teams. City are still favourites.

“But I don't expect Liverpool just to lose one game this season and get the same points and I don't expect City to get the same points as last time.

“If you look at United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea, they will be more consistent this year. I expect them [City and Liverpool] to be first and second but I don't think they will run away with it as they did last season.”

Klopp’s men will be back in action on Saturday when they take in a trip to .