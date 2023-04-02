‘No time-wasting required’ – Newcastle fire dig at Man Utd after touchline arguments in 2-0 win for Magpies at St James’ Park

Newcastle fired a “no time-wasting required” dig at Manchester United after prevailing 2-0 in a fiery Premier League encounter at St James’ Park.

Magpies make amends for cup final defeat

Willock and Wilson on target

Howe's men up to third in the table

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies were desperate to make amends for their Carabao Cup final defeat to the Red Devils when welcoming Erik ten Hag’s side to Tyneside and set about righting that particular wrong from the first minute. Newcastle swarmed forward in relentless fashion, with only some inspired goalkeeping from David de Gea keeping them out at times. They were not to be denied, though, and following some heated exchanges on the touchline regarding how long goal kicks were taking, efforts from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson saw them to a win that has lifted them up into third spot in the table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag described Newcastle as "annoying" ahead of the Carabao Cup final as he took aim at perceived time-wasting tactics, and the Magpies could not resist the opportunity to take a pop at Manchester United at the final whistle. Eddie Howe expressed his disappointment with antics on the Red Devils bench during a contest that saw Nick Pope and De Gea take their time with the odd restart.

WHAT NEXT? The Magpies are only above the Red Devils in the table on goal difference, and just two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, but they do hold a game in hand on Spurs and will believe that Champions League qualification is there to be shot at.