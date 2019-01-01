‘No-one could have predicted Alexis disaster’ – Neville still stunned by Man Utd flop

The Red Devils invested heavily in the Chile international forward, but are now paying part of his wages during a season-long loan at Inter

legend Gary Neville says no-one could have foreseen the failure of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils thought they had pulled off quite the coup when luring the international forward onto their books in January 2018.

Rival interest from in the former star had been fended off to land the South American in an agreement with that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite direction.

Big things were expected of Sanchez, to go with his big pay packet, but the 30-year-old has proved to be a serious flop at the Theatre of Dreams.

With just five goals recorded in 45 games, he has been allowed to link up with giants on a season-long loan.

Neville admits to being baffled as to why things have gone so badly wrong for Sanchez at United, with his signing seeming to make plenty of sense when Jose Mourinho moved to get a deal tied up.

The former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports: "We’ve watched Alexis Sanchez before during his years at Arsenal, he’s tenacious, a goalscorer, giving his all every single minute of every game.

"No-one could have foreseen the disaster that was about to happen with Alexis Sanchez.

“I don’t know what happened to him.

"That wasn’t the Alexis Sanchez that played at Arsenal.

"He wasn’t old when United signed him. He’d been proven.”

While agreeing to part with Sanchez for 2019-20, United are still having to fund a large part of his wages.

Inter could not afford to take on his sizeable salary, so the Red Devils are paying for a player that they cannot call upon.

That is considered to be another indicator of just how badly the move for the ex-Arsenal star has gone, with Neville stunned by such a dramatic dip in form.

He added: “We knew United would get only a couple of years out of him, I know his wages were massive.

“But my point is, no-one could have foreseen how bad he would be for the club.”

Sanchez made his debut for Inter on Saturday in a 1-0 win over former club , with Antonio Conte handing him 10 minutes off the bench.