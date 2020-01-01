No Okocha, no Kanu as Amokachi names Mikel greatest Nigerian player

The former Super Eagles coach believes the 32-year-old’s achievements make him the greatest footballer to have come out of Nigeria

Former striker and coach Daniel Amokachi has named former midfielder John Obi Mikel as the greatest Nigerian player ever.

Mikel enjoyed a successful international career with the Super Eagles before his retirement last July.

He played at two Fifa World Cup tournaments in 2014 and 2018, won the 2013 in and later guided the national team to a third-place finish at Afcon 2019 in .

The former Chelsea and midfielder added more laurels to his trophy cabinet at club level, winning the Uefa and winners' medals amongst other domestic titles during his stint at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel started his Nigeria career at the 2003 Fifa U-17 World Cup before playing at the 2005 World Youth Championship where he was named the tournament's second-best player behind Lionel Messi.

Amokachi believes the feats Mikel has achieved in his 16-year football career distinguishes him from every other Nigerian player.

“Mikel is the greatest player,” Amokachi told Brila FM.

“He has won everything that a player can hope to; the Champions League, Europa, Afcon in 2013 and he also captained the national team.

“As a footballer, your laurels count and that will surely count for Mikel because nobody has won that much in Nigerian football.”

Mikel is currently a free agent after ending his two-year contract at Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor by mutual consent this month.

The 32-year-old played 19 league games for the Black Sea Storm, who sit at the summit of the Turkish top-flight standings.