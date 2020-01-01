‘No need to panic & sack Mourinho after four months’ – Berbatov backing Spurs boss to come good

The former Tottenham striker says it is too early to pass judgement on the Portuguese, with players having to take their share of blame for results

Dimitar Berbatov has called for a sense of calm at , with the former striker puzzled by calls for Jose Mourinho to be sacked just four months into his reign.

Things have not gone entirely to plan for the Portuguese since he was appointed as successor to the ousted Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

Disappointing exits from and competition have closed off possible routes to major silverware.

Struggles for consistency amid untimely injuries have also left Spurs sweating on their claims to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

With Mourinho unable to work his magic, there have been suggestions that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has lost his touch.

Berbatov is not buying that, with it too early to pass judgement on a proven winner, and the ex-Tottenham striker wants patience to be shown in a testing period on and off the pitch.

He told Betfair, with English football currently shut down during the coronavirus pandemic: “Against Leipzig, Spurs were completely outplayed. As a Spurs fan it was difficult to watch, but are people seriously saying Jose Mourinho should be sacked after just four months as manager?

“There's no need to panic. The suspension to the Premier League means Mourinho has time to think over strategies and get players back from injury.

“I thought Mourinho was a good choice to replace Mauricio Pochettino. I still have faith in the Portuguese and believe any head coach deserves a full season to bring in his players and implement his philosophy. Judge Mourinho on next season.

“The injuries to Harry Kane and others have been very unfortunate but Spurs still have quality throughout their squad.

“Sometimes I get the feeling that some players are not playing for the team and are trying to take the glory for themselves. That can ruin goal-scoring opportunities. Spurs should try to release the forwards quicker on the counter-attack.

“Small details make all the difference in football and the players have to take responsibility for results. All Mourinho can do is prepare them because once they're on the pitch it's up to them.

“It's going to be a long journey for Spurs under Mourinho and they shouldn't give up on him yet.”

It remains to be seen when Tottenham will return to action, but UEFA are proposing that 2019-20 campaigns are completed across Europe – with the plan being to get across the finishing line before June 30.