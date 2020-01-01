Coronavirus: No name change for Euro 2020 despite postponement to 2021

UEFA has confirmed that the international tournament's title will not be affected by the coronavirus-enforced postponement

Next summer's European Championships will still be known as despite being contested a year later than originally planned.

European football's governing body UEFA last month pushed the tournament back by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA did not make a formal decision on what the competition would be known as in the wake of the postponement.

However, following a meeting of the Executive Committee via videoconference, it was confirmed the Euro 2020 name would remain in place.

A UEFA statement issued on Thursday read: "Following the postponement of UEFA Euro 2020 to the summer of 2021 and after a thorough internal review as well as several discussions with partners, the Executive Committee has decided that the tournament will still be known as UEFA Euro 2020.

"This decision allows UEFA to keep the original vision of the tournament to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championships (1960 – 2020).

"It will furthermore serve to remember how the whole football family came together to respond to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficult times Europe, and the world, had to go through in 2020.

"This choice is in line with UEFA's commitment to make UEFA Euro 2020 sustainable and not to generate additional amounts of waste.

"A lot of branded material had already been produced by the time of the tournament’s postponement. A change to the name of the event would have meant the destruction and reproduction of such items."

Originally scheduled for June 12 to July 12 this year, the revised tournament will run from June 11 to July 11, 2021.

UEFA's decision was based around prioritising the completion of the 2019-20 club football season, which has been on hold since early March.

All major leagues across Europe are still waiting for clearance to return to action, but some have already been granted permission to resume training in small groups.