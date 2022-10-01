'I very rarely feel sexy' - New Chelsea boss Potter vows not to change... and there's no Lamborghini!

Graham Potter says that he won't become a "sexy" manager after taking over at Chelsea and will stay true to himself and his managerial philosophies.

Potter won't become a 'sexy' manager

Sticking to his Brighton principles

Takes charge of first PL game as Chelsea boss

WHAT HAPPENED? During his time at Brighton, Potter had claimed he'd never become a "sexy" manager after he'd been linked with taking over at Everton in January 2022. Will he be forced to change now he's at an elite club? Not a chance!

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked whether he was going to be reviewing his previous "sexy" manager rebuttal, Potter said: "I sincerely hope not, would be my instinctive answer. I very rarely feel sexy! If you ever have any success or you’re trying to do anything, you have to be true to yourself, I think. There's no Lamborghini on order, I'm still driving the same car that I picked up in England when I returned from Swansea."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sexy or not, this is Potter's time to shine. The new man in charge at Chelsea proved himself an intelligent and shrewd operator at the highest level of English football during his time at Brighton and it will be intriguing to see how he now copes with the demands of a side that will expect almost instant success.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR POTTER? The 47-year-old takes charge of his first Premier League game as Chelsea boss when the Blues face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on October 1.