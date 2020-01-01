'No doubt' Ancelotti can win trophies with Everton, says former striker Campbell

It has been 25 years since the Toffees tasted glory in a final but that could well change in the coming years, according to the ex-forward

Former striker Kevin Campbell has stated his belief that Carlo Ancelotti is the man to end the club's silverware drought, though called for patience as the “perennial winner” makes adjustments and puts his own stamp on the Merseyside outfit.

During the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, celebrated the 25th anniversary of winning their last trophy – the 1995 – and some serious spending in recent years has left some fans wondering what it will take to lift another.

Campbell, however, feels that the Toffees might finally have the right man in charge to do just that, stating that the “embarrassingly good” CV of the veteran Italian tactician speaks for itself as the club continue their search for glory.

“It was a major, major signing,” Campbell told GentingBet of Ancelotti's arrival at Goodison Park, “probably one of the most important signings Everton has ever made. He's the first manager in recent years who's come in with a truly impressive track record.

“He's been at some of the biggest clubs in world football and has had success wherever he's gone – , PSG, and Milan. His pedigree isn't in question. His CV is embarrassingly good.

“Until now, Everton had the owner, the fanbase and the machinery to be a big club, but there have been question marks over recent managers. Ancelotti is a real upgrade and I think they can make a real challenge for the top.”

Howeverm while Campbell feels that the 61-year-old has the credentials to deliver in the future, he urged patience in the short term and says that targeting glory in a domestic cup should be prioritised over aiming for European qualification next season.

“A trophy, without a shadow of a doubt,” Campbell said on what supporters would prefer the head coach concentrates on in the 2020-21 season.

“European football is great, but if you qualify and go on a decent run it can become a false economy as you fall into the Thursday and Sunday habit and it can impact your league form. Carlo needs to build a squad capable of competing on two fronts.

“For a club like Everton, realistically there are two trophies you can target to win and they are the domestic cups. Winning one of those would be a solid foundation, would provide the platform for more success and bring the taste for silverware back to the blue half of Merseyside.

“Fans of the Blues will have to be patient, but if anyone can do it, Carlo Ancelotti can – he is a perennial winner. If he can mould this squad in his image, I have no doubt he can win things.”