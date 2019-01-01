Nketiah ‘good enough’ to battle Aubameyang & Lacazette for Arsenal striker berth

The promising 20-year-old frontman is determined to remain at Emirates Stadium this summer and prove that he can play a regular role under Unai Emery

Eddie Nketiah intends to remain at this summer as he believes he is “good enough” to compete with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for a starting spot.

At 20 years of age, the Gunners academy graduate is still learning his trade.

He has figured in first-team plans at Emirates Stadium across the last two seasons, but has found regular minutes hard to come by.

Ten outings were taken in during the 2017-18 campaign and a further nine last season.

Unai Emery handed him just three starts, with Golden Boot winner Aubameyang and international Lacazette being favoured.

It has been suggested that such competition for places will force Nketiah to look elsewhere for minutes, with the likes of Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe having taken in loan spells in 2018-19.

The U21 international is, however, convinced that he can make his mark in north London.

He told Sky Sports of his future plans: "I'm going to go back to Arsenal and see where I stand.

"I've prepared well to go back into pre-season but I need see what plans the manager has for me and we'll take it from there. At the moment I am returning back to Arsenal and will give it my all.

"[Lacazette and Aubameyang] are good players but there are a lot of good players in every position at Arsenal.

"You have to believe in yourself and believe that you are good enough to play. I think I am good enough to play for this club."

Nketiah committed to a long-term contract with Arsenal in December 2017.

He had only signed his first professional terms a little over a year prior to that.

The Gunners continue to hold him in high regard, but are blessed with prolific options in the final third of the field and it remains to be seen if he'll eventually look to leave on loan should he struggle for regular first-team minutes.