'Nketiah can make Arsenal shirt his own if he does exactly what Arteta wants' - Mills challenges Ghana target

Ex-England international Danny Mills has challenged Eddie Nketiah to give his best in training and stick to the instructions given to stand a better chance of becoming a regular at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time at the club but played an important role as the Gunners claimed 4-2 and 3-1 wins over Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively, in their last two Premier League matches.

The match against the Blues was Nketiah's second start this season, and he went on to score a brace.

In his interview with Football Insider, Mills said the Ghanaian prospect has what it takes to excel at a high level, but cast doubt on the youngster's attitude in training.

"We have seen that he can score goals, but there’s obviously a reason why he doesn’t get a lot of game time," the now 44-year-old said in a recent interview.

"He came to Leeds [United on loan] and didn’t get much, and he has had a couple of managers at Arsenal too. You have to ask the question of his performances in training – is he really doing all that he can?

"If you give him the opportunity, he can be brilliant in front of goal. That’s not hard to see. I think he just needs to knuckle down in training now, work a little bit harder – and look at his weaknesses.

"He can make the shirt his own if he can do exactly what the manager wants of him."

Nketiah has made 16 appearances for the Gunners in the English top-tier this season, scoring twice and assisting once.

From his display in the club's last two matches, Mikel Arteta might consider giving him a starting role in the London Derby away to West Ham United this weekend.

The Gunners are chasing Champions League football and are currently fourth with 60 points from the 33 matches they have played.

They are, however, facing a stiff challenge from fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are on 58 points.