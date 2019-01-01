Nkana 2-1 CS Sfaxien: Nkana narrowly beat CS Sfaxien in Kitwe

By beating CS Sfaxien, the Zambian giants preserved their 36-year-old unbeaten record at home in African club competitions

Nkana stepped towards the Caf Confederation Cup last four with a 2-1 win over visiting Club Sportif Sfaxien in a quarter-final, first leg match at Nkana Stadium on Sunday.

Kelvin Kampamba fired the hosts ahead in the 36th minute before Freddy Tshimenga doubled their advantage seven minutes into the second half.

As it seemed that the Zambians were headed for a 2-0 win, French-born midfielder Habib Oueslati rose from the bench to pull a goal back for Sfaxien with six minutes to go.

With Oueslati’s away goal, which could turn out to be crucial in next weekend’s return leg, the Tunisians might still fancy their chances of progressing to the next round when they host Nkana in Sfax.

While Nkana preserved a 36-year unbeaten record at home on Caf inter-club competitions, Sunday’s victory was their eighth straight win at home in Caf Confederation Cup games.

The result was also Sfaxien’s first loss in the last nine Caf Confederation Cup games.

Although Nkana might regard their win as a step towards reaching the last four, they will now travel for the second leg carrying a poor away record which could inspire their opponents.

On Sunday, Nkana’s chief forward Walter Bwalya went into the match on the backdrop of being doubtful for the contest due to injury.

Signs of being unfit were apparent on the striker who was not at his usual best and was subsequently substituted just after the hour mark.