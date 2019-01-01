Nike release new Phantom Fire boots

The boots are set to be worn by the likes of Raheem Sterling and Robert Lewandowski and are strictly available for champions

Nike have released their new Phantom Vision and Phantom Venom boots that are strictly available for champions.

That means the boots will only be worn by elite players that have won their domestic titles in the top divisions across Europe's high-profile leagues, which is good news for the star names at and .

Indeed, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne are likely to be sporting the boots soon, with PSG duo Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani also due to be wearing them.

Expect to see striker Robert Lewandowski in the boots too, with the Bavarians having won the title for a seventh successive season in 2018-19.

Both the Nike Phantom Vision and Nike Phantom Venom have been given a Bright Mango makeover, while some of the key features of the previous versions remain.

The Venom's still have injected blades to assist with bend and power, while the Vision's include the 'Ghost Lace System' and Dynamic 'Fit Collar', with the Nike Grip top cloth helping to hold the foot in place.

Check out the full Nike Phantom Fire collection at Pro:Direct Soccer!