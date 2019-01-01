Nigeria’s Sone Aluko continues scoring as Hebei hold Beijing Renhe

The Nigeria international scored his second consecutive goal but was not enough to help his side claim the three points

Sone Aluko continued his scoring form Beijing Renhe and Hebei Fortune played out a 1-1 draw at Langfang Stadium in the Chinese Saturday.

After opening his goal account in the Chinese top-flight last weekend, the 30-year-old found the back of the net in his seventh appearance for his side.

Aluko opened the scoring only 13 minutes into the match after benefitting from Yongjing Cao’s assist.

Moments before the end of the match, Beijing Renhe‘s Liang Shi was shown his second yellow card and subsequently sent off.

Hebei capitalised on their numerical advantage when Dong Xuesheng equalised after he was set up by former midfielder Javier Mascherano.

With the draw, Beijing Renhe are 15th on the table after securing five points from seven games.

Aluko will hope to continue with the impressive form in order to make the squad to the 2019 in slated for June and July.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.