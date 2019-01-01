Nigeria's Samuel Eduok joins Turkish side Erzurumspor

The 24-year-old has teamed up with the Kazım Karabekir Stadium outfit from the Apaches after successful medicals

Nigeria striker Samuel Eduok has joined Turkish side BB Erzurumspor from Super Lig rival club Kasımpasa.

The 24-year-old signed for the Apaches in August 2016 from Tunis based side Esperance initially on loan before the deal was made permanent at the end of 2016-17 season.

During his three-year stay at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, the former Dolphins player scored 19 goals in 78 league appearances.

On Wednesday, the Nigeria international completed his move to the Kazım Karabekir Stadium outfit after successful medicals and has immediately teamed up with the rest of the squad in preparation for their tie against Rizespor on Sunday.

Eduok will hope to help Erzurumspor who are placed 17th in the log with 17 points from19 games avoid relegation at the end of the season.